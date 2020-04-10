Forum: Eateries should conduct temperature checks on food delivery personnel

Now that circuit breaker measures have taken effect to tackle the spread of Covid-19, dining out is no longer allowed and I expect the volume of food delivery orders to drastically increase across the island.

Food delivery personnel are providers of an essential service who come face to face with members of the public when handing over food packages, so it is important to ensure that they are not a source of virus spread.

While food delivery companies can impose rules for the delivery personnel to check their own temperatures, these might be difficult to enforce.

Therefore, I suggest making it mandatory for food outlets to check the temperature of their delivery personnel before they deliver the food. This way, there is greater assurance that temperature checks will be done.

Brendan Tan