Forum: Drama series not a case of discrimination against group

While I disagree with discriminating against any specific group, I am in full agreement with Mediacorp that it had "no intention to disrespect or discriminate against the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community in the drama" My Guardian Angels (Mediacorp says sorry for portrayal of paedophile character in drama, July 16).

The drama series was a depiction of everyday life in Singapore. It could have been a story about a bad father physically or sexually abusing his child.

Such cases have occurred and been reported in the news. It would not make much sense for fathers to be up in arms over the depiction of an abusive father in a drama series.

Therefore, a story of a paedophile basketball coach should not stand out as a case of discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

Similarly, Brandon Wong and Kym Ng played parents concerned about their charge.

Every couple would wish that their child does not deviate from their own closely held moral values, and would try to impart these values to their children. It would be a gross injustice to label this "homophobic".

It is sad that despite knowing Wong and Ng have received "abusive messages", Mediacorp has chosen to bend over to "cancel culture" and offer an apology.

This sets a dangerous precedent.

Chiew Boon Leong