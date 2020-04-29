Forum: Don't pressure teachers to complete syllabus

Ms Isabelle Poh objects to teachers and students "being confined at home" during the school holidays because of the circuit breaker (Not much of a school holiday being confined at home, April 23).

Not all students are able to fully benefit from home-based learning, especially younger children who are in lower primary and those from disadvantaged families.

I have relatives and friends who, along with their spouses, have to go out to work during this period as they are in essential services, while their young children struggle to keep pace with their home-based learning without much guidance from their parents.

When school reopens on June 2, children will look forward to meeting their classmates and teachers in person after being away for so long.

I hope that the Ministry of Education as well as school leaders will not pressure teachers to quickly complete the syllabus and rush through their lessons when schools reopen. This would stress out not only the teachers, but also the children.

Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban