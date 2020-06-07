Forum: Don't let pandemic bring out the worst in us

For many people, being in isolation over a long period and not being able to socialise can be frustrating, especially when you have something personal and confidential to talk about.

Video chats are just not the same.

Most Singaporeans live in public housing, and socialising outdoors has always been a physical and psychological outlet. It can be hard when that is taken away.

I take daily walks around my neighbourhood not only for exercise but also in hopes of seeing friends along the way. Even a brief chat from a distance breaks the boredom and monotony of spending hours at home. But being outside has its ugly side too.

Though there are few, I have come across overzealous social distancing officers just waiting to catch someone breaking the law.

Sometimes, their advice is stern and unfriendly. Of course, they are only doing their job. However, they could carry out enforcement with a little bit of compassion and understanding.

Also, we have seen how neighbours and people around us have turned into self-righteous vigilantes, waiting to pounce on anyone not observing social distancing protocols. Granted, the public has a role to uphold the law. After all, social norms and public pressure are arguably preferred ways to regulate society than an overdependence on legal enforcement. But here, too, doing good also means the need to be kind and understanding.

People have all kinds of reasons why they sometimes resort to minor indiscretions. If only we took the trouble to know them better, we would learn of their pains and anxieties. More often than not, all they want is a listening ear.

Indeed, if we want to influence and change people, we must first learn to earn their trust and confidence.

When people become vigilantes, seeking only to punish others, they create an atmosphere of fear and suspicion.

That would be an unfortunate outcome of this crisis. The pandemic would then bring out the worst in us. It is the virus that is our enemy, not our neighbours.

One lesson from this pandemic is the need to build strong social norms that will shape and define our society. We will need them to deal with future crises.

It starts from treating one another with respect.

Zulkifli Baharudin