Forum: Don't let bad attitude and behaviour slide

The number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is rising at an alarming rate. As are the numbers in intensive care.

Yet, many people are either unable or unwilling to accept the restrictions imposed on the nation by the Government as measures that are essential if we are not to end up in the same dire straits as, say, Italy, Spain or the United States.

Video clips have been circulating that illustrate the range of people's attitudes and responses to these measures - from an unbelievable inability to grasp the most basic concept of community spread, to downright selfishness and irresponsibility.

What is alarming is the attitude some people have that there is no difference between hastening to complete necessary chores such as grocery shopping, and hanging out outside in crowds.

Some also question the legitimacy of measures that they feel hamper their lifestyle.

Then there is the attitude that "if I fall sick, it's my own problem", which completely ignores the fact that many innocent people, including healthcare workers, may die as a result of their irresponsible actions.

There is also the belief that the Singapore healthcare system has the limitless capacity to cope with any and every eventuality, a belief reinforced by our healthcare system being repeatedly touted as one of the best in the world.

I urge both the authorities and all Singaporeans to publicly and sternly call out such cavalier attitudes and behaviour.

Gan Boey Keow