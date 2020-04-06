Forum: Don't discriminate against staff who go on medical leave

Amid the coronavirus crisis, we are constantly reminded to adhere to social distancing measures and not go to work when unwell.

The recent example of the Singapore Post contract employee turning up for work despite being unwell was highlighted by Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran as an example of what ought not to have happened.

But before we criticise such an action by the employee, we must bear in mind that employees and contract staff worry about losing their jobs in difficult times.

Often, going on medical leave or not being present at work is interpreted by employers as not being a team player or not performing on the job.

In fact, in the corporate world, turning up for work while being unwell can be seen as a badge of honour.

In the face of potential retrenchments and job uncertainty, it is crucial for the Government to emphasise the importance of employers not discriminating against staff being on medical leave or working from home when unwell.

Issuing a formal directive along these lines may be an option to consider.

Hopefully, such a measure will help minimise repercussions for socially responsible staff who go on medical leave for legitimate reasons.

Tan Wei Ming