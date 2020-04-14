Forum: Don't be overzealous in enforcing circuit breaker measures

I fully support the Government's decision to fine those who flout the rules during the circuit breaker period, even if it is their first offence (Too harsh to penalise first-time offenders, by Mr Ryan Goh Wei Jin, April 14; $300 fine for flouting measures, April 12).

But I hope enforcement officers will not be overzealous in dealing with first-time offenders who, for instance, eat alone in an open area as they could have their reasons for doing so.

For example, some may have a home but are unable to stay home for personal reasons.

Others may not even have a home at all.

Being overzealous in taking action without finding out the reasons may jeopardise community support.

This could be a good opportunity for the Government to identify those who are homeless, as well as those who have a home but do not stay home for a reason, and to rehouse them at transit homes.

It is also a good time to review the adequacy of infrastructural support for them.

The authorities should also review the design of dormitories - to find a balance between housing workers and avoiding a situation where the accommodation becomes a potential breeding ground for any disease.

Also, with schools implementing home-based learning and employees working from home, it is a good time to identify issues arising from those measures and to develop solutions for them.

Leong Kok Seng