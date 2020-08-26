Forum: Do more to tackle problem of locked fire exits

Lianhe Zaobao recently published a report on fire escape entrances at People's Park Centre that were locked due to Covid-19 mall access control.

While the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has responded to an earlier Forum letter to say that mall operators which have restricted access to entry/exit points must ensure that such points have doors that can be automatically unlocked, among other measures, clearly, the problem persists (Covid-19 or not, buildings must comply with fire safety requirements, Aug 21).

This Chinatown case shows that property owners and staff still do not understand the correct procedures.

The SCDF should step up the inspection of buildings and the education of commercial property owners on what constitutes a correct and safe approach to restricting building access.

SCDF should also be more active in engaging the public to report obstacles at fire escapes and other non-compliance issues.

Chan Sau Heang