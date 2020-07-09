Forum: Do more to help those graduating and entering the workforce

Fresh university graduates are not eligible to apply for many of the Covid-19 relief schemes that have been rolled out, such as the Covid-19 Support Grant.

Many of these fresh graduates have student loans to repay, and deferring payments would only increase the burden.

While loan repayment and interest charges for graduates who have taken government loans for their studies have been suspended (Govt fees frozen; student loan repayments to be suspended, March 27), many fresh graduates are finding it hard to get by.

Perhaps the Government could consider giving a one-off sum to students graduating and entering the workforce this year to help them with their daily expenses.

I know of at least 12 fresh graduates who have not been able to find a job or traineeship, despite sending out their resumes more than 100 times.

For students graduating this year, bills are piling up, and stress is building up. I think more can be done to help them.

Bernard Lim Jia Ming