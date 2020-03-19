Forum: Do good job handling pandemic and mandate will follow

How does holding an early general election help in managing a pandemic?

Singapore has been praised by the World Health Organisation for its excellent efforts to "flatten" the coronavirus epidemic curve. But do we have the capacity to manage the patients?

As seen in South Korea, for instance, the number of cases could jump suddenly.

The solution should be to focus on pandemic control, increase capacity and do a good job.

Then, surely, any government would win a mandate.

To hold an election in the midst of a pandemic is irresponsible. It is akin to a doctor asking for payment first when a man with a critical emergency comes to see him.

Yap Chin Kong (Dr)