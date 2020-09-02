Forum: Disturbed by late-night basketball games

Basketball courts in Housing Board estates are open day and night, and there is no supervision of the activities going on in these facilities.

On numerous occasions, I have seen people smoking at the basketball court next to my flat between 2am and 4am.

The courts are occupied by basketball players from dawn till past midnight. Even though the lights at the courts go off at 10pm, people continue to play with no consideration for residents living nearby who need to sleep.

On multiple occasions, I alerted the police to drive these late-night basketball players

away from the court next to my block.

But once the police leave, these players return to continue with their game. These selfish and inconsiderate players are a bane to residents.

I suggest that HDB and town councils fence up all basketball courts and install electronic gates to control access, which would be allowed from 9am to 9.15pm.

If the authorities implement this, residents living in blocks close to basketball courts can get a good night's sleep. I urge the authorities to act urgently.

Pavithran Vidyadharan