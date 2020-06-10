Forum: Digital transformation: The time to start is now

We must do more to transform Singapore for the post-Covid-19 era (Covid-19: Make sure the $93b is well spent, June 7).

While I understand the rationale of spending big to keep existing businesses afloat, I am concerned that such handouts may mask the bigger challenge that is brewing on the horizon.

Covid-19 is already accelerating the Fourth Industrial Revolution by forcing us to change the way we live, work and interact at a pace that was unimaginable a few months ago.

It will continue to create new opportunities and risks that we cannot address with a silo approach.

Now, more than ever, we must adopt a systems approach and harness technology-driven platforms to connect the people, private sector and public sector closer together to foster collaboration.

To this end, we need to support digital transformation not as a one-off effort, but as an infinite journey that integrates human with technology to create fundamental changes in the way we think, value, operate and contribute to one another.

The post-Covid-19 era will be characterised by constant disruption, and the way to succeed is to develop a growth mindset and an ecosystem that enables, empowers and engages everyone to thrive in chaos.

The journey starts with us today and not after the crisis.

Andy Sim Ngee Ho