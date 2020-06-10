Forum: Digital transformation: The time to start is now

Published
37 min ago

We must do more to transform Singapore for the post-Covid-19 era (Covid-19: Make sure the $93b is well spent, June 7).

While I understand the rationale of spending big to keep existing businesses afloat, I am concerned that such handouts may mask the bigger challenge that is brewing on the horizon.

Covid-19 is already accelerating the Fourth Industrial Revolution by forcing us to change the way we live, work and interact at a pace that was unimaginable a few months ago.

It will continue to create new opportunities and risks that we cannot address with a silo approach.

Now, more than ever, we must adopt a systems approach and harness technology-driven platforms to connect the people, private sector and public sector closer together to foster collaboration.

To this end, we need to support digital transformation not as a one-off effort, but as an infinite journey that integrates human with technology to create fundamental changes in the way we think, value, operate and contribute to one another.

The post-Covid-19 era will be characterised by constant disruption, and the way to succeed is to develop a growth mindset and an ecosystem that enables, empowers and engages everyone to thrive in chaos.

The journey starts with us today and not after the crisis.

Andy Sim Ngee Ho

Topics: 

Branded Content