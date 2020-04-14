Forum: Diabetics need to take special care, and stay home during this period

While the majority of us are trying to cope and adjust to the disruptions brought about by the safe distancing measures to safeguard all of us, there is a group of people we need to look out for more than ever - the people living with diabetes (Diabetes weakens body's ability to fight virus, April 11).

Almost half a million Singaporeans live with diabetes, and it is the leading cause of kidney failure in Singapore. About 70 per cent of the National Kidney Foundation's newly admitted patients in 2018 were the result of diabetes.

Uncontrolled diabetes may accelerate the deterioration of the kidneys; high blood sugar makes the kidneys work harder, and may damage the filtering units inside the kidneys over a long period of time.

Hence, patients with comorbidities have a weaker immune system, which makes it harder for them to fight off infectious diseases.

In Singapore, at least two of those who died from the coronavirus had a history of diabetes.

It is important to keep one's chronic condition in check and to stay active during this circuit breaker stay-home period.

A trove of programmes and activities organised by various organisations, including a newly launched Stay Home for Singapore portal, can now be accessed online and provide exercise and nutrition tips to remain active and healthy.

We strongly urge everyone to stay at home, particularly those with diabetes.

We may be staying home - but we are not alone. Let us continue to play a part to encourage and care for the vulnerable among us during this crisis period.

Tim Oei

Chief Executive Officer

The National Kidney Foundation