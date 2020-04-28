Forum: Develop guard mask that will be more comfortable for hawkers

A hawker was quoted as saying that masks could be quite suffocating to use and suggested spit guards - small plastic shields that cover only the mouth (Mask wearing a must in future for hawkers and food handlers, April 25).

I have seen hawkers wearing masks without covering their noses during this circuit breaker period. During my interaction with them, they pointed out that problems breathing resulted in headaches and dizziness.

To make wearing of masks compulsory for hawkers, it must be accepted by them, just like the wearing of disposable plastic gloves. Threatening them with losing their licences and fines is not the solution.

Further to the suggestion of spit guards, I suggest that the National Environment Agency (NEA) work with polytechnics and commercial organisations to come up with a twin guard mask.

The mask can comprise a spit guard for the mouth as well as a comfortable breathing guard for the nose for long-term use, and be acceptable to the NEA, hawkers and other users.

If this can be done, it will be a win-win for all.

Ronnie Lim Ah Bee