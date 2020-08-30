Forum: Details on actual online scams would be useful

It is worrisome that the number of online fraud cases surged in the first six months of the year compared with the same period last year ($82 million lost in six months through 10 main types of scams, Aug 27).

I am puzzled by the exponential rise in scams involving e-commerce platforms. From what I know, most e-commerce operators have a default fraud prevention mechanism which is very useful to deter crime.

I buy quite frequently from Lazada and Shopee, which were among the platforms highlighted in the article. I have always felt assured that the money I pay for the goods is withheld in a form of escrow with the operators.

The funds are released to merchants when certain conditions are met. One of them is a predetermined period of time, which is usually set at 14 days after receipt. If there is any anomaly in the transaction, I can take action to work with the seller for a solution.

It would be most helpful to get details on and examples of the tactics employed by scammers on those e-commerce platforms. This way, we will be better prepared.

Tan Kar Quan