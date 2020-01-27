Forum: Designate MRT carriages for specific groups of commuters

Given recent molestation cases (Man, 55, jailed for rubbing against woman on MRT train, ST Online, Jan 21; and Man arrested for allegedly molesting 13-year-old girl on MRT train, ST Online, Oct 2, 2019) and unhappiness over prams in MRT trains, perhaps the rail operators should ask the public to suggest innovative ways to ensure security and convenience during rides.

One suggestion would be to designate carriages for specific groups of passengers. For instance, carriages for women, or carriages with fewer seats and more space for parents with prams, people with bulky luggage and personal mobility aid users.

This would be in place only during peak hours and commuters would be directed to use the designated carriages only if they wished to.

Anyone can choose to use the designated carriages if the other carriages are full. Some commuters may still insist on using the carriages nearest to their next connecting exit.

The public can be gradually educated on this non-exclusive demarcation of carriages (similar to keeping to the left while using escalators), which will minimise inconvenience and enhance safety.

While there may be other considerations such as cost, it is imperative that train companies look into the people aspect of their services, apart from the upgrading and maintenance of hardware.

Christony Lau Pet Keong