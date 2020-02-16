Forum: Defer routine health checks for maids for now

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) should consider deferring routine health checks of maids so that they do not pose an additional strain to the healthcare system in the midst of the battle against the coronavirus.

There are about 250,000 foreign maids in Singapore. With health screening required every six months, this means that on an annual basis, half a million health checks need to be done. This translates roughly to 30,000 to 40,000 health checks a month.

Given the need to prioritise medical resources during this period, perhaps MOM can consider deferring routine health checks that are due in the next two months to a later date.

Alvin Hang Woei Yau