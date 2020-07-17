Forum: Deeper forays into community to help seniors go digital

We thank Mr Lim Guohao for his feedback (Push to use new tech must not leave seniors behind, July 7) on supporting our seniors in their digitalisation journey.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) agrees that it is important to support our seniors in their digital journey, so they feel assured with each step they take.

It is why IMDA has senior-friendly programmes, such as digital clinics and e-Payment Learning Journeys, that are curated to cater to their different habits, needs and preferences.

We have also recruited a community of digital ambassadors with diverse backgrounds to better connect with our seniors.

This will help us to understand their concerns so we can provide them with personalised help.

We are not stopping here. Today, we are going even deeper into the community to support more seniors as they go digital.

By the end of next month, we will set up a nationwide network of about 50 community hubs, at highly accessible areas such as libraries and community centres, where seniors can drop by to get help from our digital ambassadors on how to use their smartphones and pick up useful daily digital skills, such as using WhatsApp and SingPass mobile, and making e-payments.

More information about these community hubs can be found at www.imda.gov.sg/seniorsgodigital

We hope to have more seniors come on board, with us supporting them as they take their first steps to go digital. Already, we are seeing encouraging results, with 2,000 seniors having benefited from our senior-friendly virtual help and webinars since May, and a further 2,000 signing up for upcoming sessions.

We look forward to expanding these efforts in the coming months.

Karen Low

Cluster Director

Communications and Marketing

Infocomm Media Development Authority