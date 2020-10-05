Forum: Debate on hawker centre hygiene appreciated

We thank the writers for their letters (Pass law and make it clear by Mr Ong Hock Cheng; Use persuasion to bring about behavioural change by Dr Yik Keng Yeong; Change behaviour through penalties and attitude will follow suit by Mr Seng Joo How, all on Sept 25; and Mess left behind by diners is a health hazard by Mr Ang Tun Loon, Sept 29).

Most of the writers feel that it is time to take firmer action on tray return or even make it mandatory by invoking the law, although there is also a view that gentler persuasion to return trays will effect a positive change in behaviour.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) agrees that more can be done to improve tray return rates at our hawker centres.

In February, the NEA launched the SG Clean campaign to galvanise collective action to keep our premises clean. This included encouraging tray return as one of the seven habits of good public hygiene. Such habits should be sustained as a way of life beyond the Covid-19 situation.

In July, the NEA launched a tray return programme to remind patrons to return all used crockery and trays to keep the table clean for the next patron.

We also ramped up our messaging to correct misconceptions about tray return at our hawker centres.

We highlighted that it will not cause cleaners to lose their jobs, but makes the jobs of cleaners easier and safer instead, as it minimises their exposure to soiled tissues and wipes, which, if contaminated, could pose a hygiene risk.

Since June 19, the NEA has also been deploying SG Clean ambassadors to advise patrons to return their used crockery and trays.

Unfortunately, about a third or more of patrons, when approached by our ambassadors, still refuse to heed their advice.

The success of the tray return initiative relies heavily on the community's graciousness and cooperation.

We appreciate the public discourse on this issue and continue to look for more effective measures, including taking stronger actions, to get patrons to return their used crockery and trays.

This will not only help safeguard public health but also ensure that our community dining rooms remain clean and hygienic places for all to enjoy.

Andrew Low

Group Director

Hawker Centres Group

National Environment Agency