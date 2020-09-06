Forum: Cycling superhighway would contribute to car-lite strategies

I am encouraged by the Transport Ministry's specific response to public views on the car-lite vision (A chance to advance vision of car-lite future, Sept 4).

As it is considering my cycling superhighway suggestion, please allow me to address Forum contributor Peh Chwee Hoe's concern that it may lead to more paved roads (Thorough rethink of land use is in order, Sept 2).

It does not have to be if it is envisaged as an elevated conduit. That would leave the greenery much intact underneath it while solving the pedestrian invasion problem, and makes negotiating encumbrances like drains, sewer lines and hedges easier.

The elevated path would also be halfway between ground level and the 5.4m headroom needed for it to pass over traffic running perpendicular to expressways.

A cycling superhighway is a natural progression in the facilitation of cycling as part of car-lite strategies. Major cities

like London, Barcelona, Copenhagen and Seoul are way ahead of us on these.

It would definitely help reduce car dependence and hence reduction of roads in a long-term, sustained manner, regardless of whichever way post-Covid-19 travel patterns turn out to be.

Osman Sidek