Forum: Cruise operators must assure customers they are safe

The frightening prospect of being on a Covid-19-riddled cruise ship is the most compelling reason to want to stay away from cruise holidays in the foreseeable future (No buffets or packed decks as cruise lines look to sail again, May 26).

Besides doing away with bustling buffet lines and crowded decks, cruise operators must assure their customers that should any outbreak of Covid-19 happen on board, there will be proper control measures in place.

The ventilation system must see a revamp. Should there be an outbreak, the afflicted passengers must not be able to spread the disease to the entire ship.

Beginning with "cruises to nowhere", where the ship itself is the destination, as proposed by Mr Michael Goh, head of international sales for Genting Cruise Lines, is a step in the right direction.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip