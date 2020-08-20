Forum: Covid-19 or not, buildings must comply with fire safety requirements

We thank Mr Jason Toh Su Jin for his feedback (Are fire emergency plans factored into buildings' safe entry measures?, Aug 14).

Buildings are still required to comply with fire safety requirements, including quick and safe evacuation during a fire emergency, even as they implement Covid-19 safe management measures.

Buildings which restrict access to entry/exit points must ensure that such points have doors which can be automatically unlocked to facilitate evacuation once the fire alarm system is triggered.

If physical barricades are used to prevent access to the entry/exit points, these must be easily removable, with clear notices to inform members of the public that the barricades can be removed during a fire emergency.

In addition, in a fire emergency, buildings have to immediately broadcast over their public announcement system that all exit doors can be used for evacuation.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force takes a serious view of fire safety and has been conducting frequent enforcement checks in malls.

Most meet the fire safety requirements. Two were found to have breached fire safety requirements by padlocking some exit doors.

They were issued a Fire Hazard Abatement notice and the problem was corrected.

Anyone who comes across potential fire safety hazards can report them through SCDF's fire hazard reporting line on 1800-280-0000, by e-mail to SCDF_Fire_Safety_Feedback@scdf.gov.sg, or via SCDF's myResponder mobile application.

Leslie Williams (Colonel)

Deputy Director, Corporate Communications

Singapore Civil Defence Force