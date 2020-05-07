Forum: Covid-19 exit strategy must take into account the weakest link

Many countries have been contemplating what an exit strategy for the Covid-19 pandemic would look like. But many seem to have missed the bigger picture.

It is tough for countries to be thinking beyond their borders when most are so overwhelmed with managing the crisis at home.

Yet, it is precisely what is needed if the world is to have any hope of emerging from this shared calamity.

Dr Ben Rolfe, former senior health adviser at Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, recently served up a sobering word of caution - that until every country has a funded response, the world will not be out of the woods.

Specifically, he highlighted the need to start looking out for the four billion people in the developing world who lack access to healthcare.

This brings to mind the mass transmission of the coronavirus in foreign workers' dormitories here.

If Singapore's contact tracing is lauded as the gold standard, its weakest link should serve as a warning to the world.

Perhaps the silver lining in the crisis is that unlike diseases such as malaria which largely afflict certain regions of the world, Covid-19 puts more focus on marginalised populations, such that we cannot turn a blind eye to them, because their problem is also everyone else's.

A great divide has always existed between the haves and the have-nots. While most people are able to hunker down, what about those who are homeless, for whom the basic measure of staying at home is as much a problem as food security?

Covid-19 is a battle that must be won globally before it can be truly subdued. Each society needs to look out for the disadvantaged in its community and developed nations should extend aid to those with exceedingly limited resources.

It is in understanding that we are only as strong as our weakest link that we may finally acknowledge the voices that are left out of the conversation.

Lily Ong