Forum: Courts working on improving user experience

We thank Madam Lily Ong for her letter (Courts' digital transformation must consider user experience, June 13).

The courts are indeed working on allowing litigants in person to use the e-litigation system.

This is a work in progress as it requires redesigning the system to cater to direct access by laypersons instead of lawyers or trained staff.

During the circuit breaker period, arrangements were made for the Service Bureau to remain operational in the Supreme Court building, with appropriate signage and information to assist litigants.

With the use of approved remote communication technologies like videoconferencing, the courts have taken steps to ensure that litigants obtain training and access to physical videoconferencing facilities. Specific rooms have been set aside for this in the Family Justice Courts, which continued to have urgent hearings during the circuit breaker period.

Harnessing technology to enhance access to justice for court users has been an ongoing effort in the courts. Some recent initiatives include making available audio recordings of High Court hearings to parties, implementing the Authentic Court Orders system, which obviates the need for parties to obtain certified true copies, and developing an outcome simulator for motor accident claims.

We will continue to develop new and innovative solutions, including further enhancing the e-litigation system to improve efficiency and convenience for all court users.

Julie Sim

Quality Service Manager

Supreme Court of Singapore