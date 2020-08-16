Forum: Courts' emphasis on rehab for offenders troubles some

I found Mr Benny Tan's Opinion contribution enlightening (Understanding what judges consider in sentencing, Aug 15).

It gives a person, unfamiliar with the technicalities of law, an insight into the court's sentencing process.

I find it encouraging that members of the public are becoming more interested in and concerned about the sentencing system.

Few would dispute that no two cases are exactly alike and mitigating factors differ from one case to another.

Still, there must be a minimum threshold that the court must uphold to protect the sanctity of laws and social values which the general community holds dear.

Recent cases of judgment in which the court appears to emphasise the rehabilitative prospects of an offender rather than show empathy towards a victim's suffering have been a divisive issue that has troubled many.

In these instances, perhaps it would be good to make written judgments compulsory so that reference could be made for future similar crimes, regardless of whether an appeal has been filed.

Laws are to be used to protect the weak and vulnerable, and sentencing should reflect the acceptable social norms accordingly.

Singaporeans, especially the victims of a violent crime, should not feel that the legal and justice system has let them down.

Foo Sing Kheng