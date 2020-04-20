Forum: Courses available online for maids during stay-home period

I refer to the Forum letter by Ms Tan Jing Min (Do more for maids on their rest days at home, April 16).

I applaud her call for employers to do more for foreign domestic workers (FDWs) and to offer avenues for them to spend leisure time at home during their rest days.

This is much needed, especially during the circuit breaker stay-home period. We sincerely hope that such voices become collective and resonate with all employers who have a helper.

Embracing the tagline Mutual Care and Respect, the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast) advocates that employers and FDWs always have open conversations to promote trust and strong bonds.

Before the start of the circuit breaker, Fast had already planned many online activities to help FDWs cope and stay healthy and engaged as they stay home during this period. Our Facebook page continues to be a hub of activities throughout the months of April and May.

Online quizzes, yoga and fitness classes and culinary videos from our culinary instructors have also been beamed through our Facebook page. FDWs can log on to our page on Sundays to participate in these classes.

Better still, they can invite their employers to join them.

Through our training partners, Fast also provides some e-learning classes such as basic conversational English, basic cardiac life support, and eldercare. Employers should take this opportunity to encourage their FDWs to sign up to pick up a skill or two and at the same time keep themselves occupied.

These are indeed challenging times. It is Fast's hope that once the crisis is over, the relationships between employers and FDWs will get even better as both parties find innovative ways to relate to each other while staying at home.

Seah Seng Choon

President

Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training