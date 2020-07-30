Forum: Country needs lessons on being civic conscious

I find it troubling that I need to raise the issue of basic civic consciousness in a public forum.

Basic civic duties and responsibilities should be adhered to by all in society, but it is not happening.

We see instances of boorish behaviour daily in our heartland market and even online.

Fair dealing, trust, honour and other such qualities are traded for self-serving materialism - sellers trying to con buyers, and buyers making unreasonable demands in their transactions.

If there is any programme that the Government needs to institute across the board for the population, it is one on civic consciousness and ethics.

I urge our leaders to consciously put in resources to promote civic consciousness to build a stronger ethics-based society.

But there is only so much that education can do, at the end of the day it still comes down to personal responsibility.

A reminder of the basics of civic consciousness would perhaps be a more valuable benefit our new leaders can bestow.

Hoa Yuh Ling