Forum: Could S'pore have reached a level of herd immunity?

A modelling study at the University of Oxford led by Professor Sunetra Gupta suggests that the coronavirus had been spreading invisibly for at least a month earlier than suspected.

The researchers concluded that as many as half of the people in Britain have already been infected by Covid-19. The report said: "The modelling brings back into focus 'herd immunity', the idea that the virus will stop spreading when enough people have become resistant to it because they have already been infected."

Could not the same apply to Singapore, which is not only closer to China but also has had many travellers coming from there since last November?

If one projects the likely interactions that travellers who might have been carrying the virus had after arrival, it is possible that countless people here have been exposed to it.

If this has been happening silently since November, then a level of herd immunity may have been reached here.

Until there is a reliable serological test, many of us will not know if we have had this virus. What was passing off as "cold", "flu" or "gastroenteritis" may well have been what is now known as Covid-19.

Judy Sherrie Ann Love Damas