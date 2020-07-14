Forum: Cost of hearing aids and spectacles a burden for seniors

Many aged citizens who have hearing loss and poor eyesight but do not have the means to afford hearing aids or spectacles are at greater risk of accidents, and even death as a result.

Such essential devices and accessories can be costly.

The Government has shown that it cares and is concerned for the Pioneer Generation and senior citizens, for which we are most grateful.

Now that the 2020 General Election is over, I strongly urge our newly elected MPs to help bring up a request in Parliament to allow our children to use their Central Provident Fund (CPF) to pay for the cost of hearing aids and other essential tools like spectacles, as most seniors have no income.

Hearing aids are not cheap. Moreover, the lifespan of the device is around three years.

Unfortunately, the Government subsidises hearing aids only once. Hence, the majority of senior citizens will face great financial difficulty when it comes time for replacements.

George Lee