Forum: Continuing China-US tensions will shift global dynamics

It is very unlikely that a war will erupt because America is unsure of winning against a formidable opponent it fought during the Korean and Vietnam wars (Is war between China and the United States still inconceivable?, Aug 27).

Western commentators complain about China's assertiveness and "wolf warrior diplomacy" but they choose to ignore US confrontation and provocation.

China has been patient, tolerating President Donald Trump's re-election ploys on politics, diplomacy and the economy.

If Washington launches military provocations to challenge China's national security and sovereignty, China will take immediate and effective retaliation.

The deeper problem is a more fundamental change in each government's perception of the other. The US is calling China an adversary while China sees the US as seeking to weaken the Chinese Communist Party rule and bring about regime change.

The US' attempt to pull Europe into its anti-China crusade, similar to the Eight-Nation Alliance of 1900, is a sign of a tilt towards a cold war to decouple with China.

Global dynamics will change and China will continue moving closer to Russia against the US military threat.

The sheer number of ships, missiles, planes and people don't tell the whole story of a US win. What gives the Chinese an advantage is geography.

US military reconnaissance actions in the Taiwan Strait, high-level official visits facilitated by Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen and South China Sea military exercises are items in Mr Trump's playbook to secure another term in office.

The US may keep ratcheting up actions to erode the mainland's bottom line with "salami slicing" tactics but China's military will not dance to the US' tune.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi