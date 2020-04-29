Forum: Consult Singaporeans as country plans on returning to new normal

The world will permanently change after we get through this phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially if the virus lingers on by being dormant or seasonal. Even if a cure is found, we would be wise to prepare for another crisis.

We need to work out how to gradually return to a new normal, and how to operate for a long time with safe distancing and other mitigation measures still in place.

I am sure there are great minds working in the background thinking of how to run the economy and society beyond this circuit breaker period, but it would be better still to have the input of fellow Singaporeans.

Why? Because we would be able to provide feedback from the ground on ideas before policies are announced.

There would be so many opportunities in this consultation to transform Singapore for the new future beyond just continuity arrangements.

We will need to think of how domestic and international business can be done under medical and mobility restrictions, and to do so with increased agility and productivity, while reducing waste, adopting and adapting to new technologies, and even transforming finance and business models.

At the same time, we need to avoid the convenience and traps of labour-intensive activities, even as we try to create more jobs.

Our contact tracing, for example, could be transformed through data networks, which, together with the Government Technology Agency's TraceTogether app, can provide critical data needed to prevent another pandemic, while respecting individual privacy and protecting personal information.

We can also consider how we can help those affected to get back on their feet. Restarting closed businesses, discharging bankruptcies, making a fairer business ecosystem with landlords, caring for the vulnerable - the list goes on.

I look forward to the Government using the remaining circuit breaker period to actively engage and mobilise businesses, associations, think-tanks, Singaporeans, and our resident and global friends to outsmart this virus. What better time for a forum than with a literally captive audience?

Raymond Tham Kon Weng