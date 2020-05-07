Forum: Consult professional bodies on reopening of services

I applaud the Government's efforts to gradually ease the restrictions on various trades as Singapore reopens its economy (Easing measures a balance between need and risks, May 3).

My only concern is whether professional bodies or associations are consulted by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 on what they actually do and how prepared they are for reopening.

While physiotherapy and podiatry practitioners have been allowed to reopen, other complementary treatments such as chiropractic, tui na and bone setting are not allowed. This is despite the patient group, nature and environment of operations being similar.

Tan Chee Kiong