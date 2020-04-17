Forum: Construction sites still need to be maintained during work stoppage

We thank Mr Foo Sing Kheng for his letter (Dengue threat at empty worksites, April 14).

Amid the current Covid-19 situation, the high number of weekly dengue cases remains a serious public health concern.

In view of the circuit breaker measures, the National Environment Agency (NEA) requires businesses and owners of premises to ensure that adequate vector control measures are taken at all premises under their responsibility, even if certain operations may be on hold. This includes construction sites, offices and commercial buildings, shops, entertainment outlets, nurseries, farms, schools and places of worship.

NEA has also informed all members of the Inter-Agency Dengue Taskforce, the Singapore Contractors Association (Scal) and operators of dormitories that vector control activities must be sustained during this period. Vector control work is an essential service and businesses can continue to engage the services of vector control operators.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has also reiterated this point to all contractors - that while all building works during this circuit breaker period are to stop, they must continue to properly maintain all construction sites, including making sure that mosquito breeding does not take place.

The authorities will continue to pay close attention to construction sites and remind contractors and developers of the need to eliminate mosquito breeding.

Through the concerted efforts by Scal and industry leaders, fewer construction sites have been found to have mosquito breeding, and there has been a reduction of 30 per cent in Aedes larval breeding found at construction sites over the past three years, compared with the preceding three years.

Good mosquito control at the construction sites and personal protection through the use of mosquito repellent are essential to preventing mosquito-borne disease transmission.

NEA and BCA will continue to regularly inspect construction sites, and we urge the construction sector to maintain good housekeeping and remain vigilant in eradicating mosquito breeding habitats.

Tony Teo

Director, Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency

Andris Leong

Director, Construction and Structural Investigation Department

Building and Construction Authority