Forum: Construction of TEL stations: Public safety comes first

We thank Mr Shakthi Vikram for his feedback (Open underground links of TEL stations first to boost connectivity, Sept 24).

As reinstatement and retrofitting works for the Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 2 (TEL2) stations are still ongoing, it is not safe to open the underground links to TEL2 stations to the general public.

The upcoming TEL2 serves mature estates like the Thomson area, so the Land Transport Authority has had to implement certain temporary measures, including road diversions and narrower walkways, to facilitate construction of the new stations.

Where safe to do so, we will strive to open infrastructure ahead of time.

For example, we have reinstated some roads ahead of time, one of them being the original road alignment along Upper Thomson Road near the upcoming Springleaf station.

Other affected roads near TEL2 stations will also be progressively reinstated by the end of this year.

Likewise, we are working hard to open the six stations from Springleaf to Caldecott under TEL2, which will bring 100,000 households within a 10-minute walk of a TEL MRT station.

We seek the public's continued patience and understanding for any inconvenience caused.

Ng Kee Nam

Group Director

Thomson-East Coast Line (Civil)

Land Transport Authority