Forum: Consider closing three airport terminals for the time being

Many airlines are cutting their scheduled flights worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic (SIA cuts 96% of capacity as virus hammers industry, March 24).

As a result, all four terminals at Changi Airport are almost empty.

The authorities should consider closing three terminals temporarily and leave just one operating terminal. This will reduce the operation costs significantly.

It will also allow Terminal 2 to be upgraded faster and maintenance work to be done more easily.

Taxi drivers can then serve just one terminal. Public buses will also run faster if there is no need to service the other terminals.

I understand that there are some airline offices and other services at the other terminals. The Skytrain and shuttle bus can still serve these terminals, but less frequently.

U Kyaw Oo