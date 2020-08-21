Forum: Consider allowing co-employment of maids

Some time ago, I exchanged some correspondence with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) regarding jointly employing domestic helpers.

Essentially, two households would use the services of a domestic helper. The costs - salary, the maid levy, and so on - would be borne by the two households. Of course, the maid would have to agree to the arrangement.

I was disappointed the MOM said it was not allowed. No reasons were given for it.

A case may be made to allow this kind of arrangement now, given the fact that many people in Singapore have lost their jobs or had their incomes slashed.

Furthermore, travel restrictions and the closing of borders by countries have made it difficult to bring in new maids to Singapore.

Many families may not be getting the necessary help they need at this time, and I appeal to the MOM to reconsider this restriction.

Allowing it would be a great help to many families.

Also, it would lighten the financial burden for those who have no choice but to engage a maid even though they are financially stretched.

The ministry could lay down some rules and regulations that hirers have to adhere to.

I hope the MOM can relook this.

Ishwar Murlidhar Mahtani