Forum: Concerns over hand-washing amenities will be addressed

Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council thanks Mr Lim Poh Seng for his feedback and for noting our efforts to combat Covid-19 with our residents (Make it easy for proper hand washing at food centres, Oct 1).

As highlighted by Mr Lim, we installed additional wash basins at all our hawker centres, including Shunfu Mart, as part of the effort to combat Covid-19.

The National Environment Agency has also collaborated with all town councils and installed auto hand sanitiser dispensers within our hawker centres to complement the wash basins.

We note Mr Lim's suggestions to improve hand-washing amenities at Shunfu Mart and will address his concerns, including refilling the soap dispensers in a timely manner.

We will continue to keep up the hygiene and cleanliness of our hawker centres.

Fen Ng

Corporate Communications Manager

Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council