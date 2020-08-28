Forum: Computer science must be taught to all

I agree with Forum contributor Peter Wadeley (Make computer science compulsory for secondary schools, Aug 26).

Consider this: The fast-growing and high-paying information and communications sector needs approximately 60,000 skilled professionals in the next three years, yet the local universities will produce just 2,800 graduates who can take on these jobs (Jobs for many Singaporeans in growing infocomm sector, June 22).

It is also very obvious that most of the jobs that will be created in the next decade will have some aspect of technology associated with it.

It is imperative that we get our youngsters (from primary school onwards) interested in programming and coding-related courses.

It doesn't have to be a graded subject for the national examinations, but it will definitely democratise technology education for all and will help the promising and interested children map out their academic pathways in line with their interests.

Developing countries have made computer science and coding a part of their mainstream subjects in school, and are producing professionals in the related fields by the millions. We will be doing a huge disservice to our next generation by not making these subjects readily accessible.

Anupama Kannan