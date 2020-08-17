Forum: Compel e-scooter rider to pay damages with future earnings

I read with concern that a man who caused a female pedestrian to suffer severe brain injuries in an e-scooter accident is not paying the court-ordered damages of $445,000 (Tough fight for family to get compensation from PMD rider, Aug 2).

The reasons given were that the man has no assets and was not covered by insurance.

The victim, as a result of the accident, has lost considerable quality of life and will require financial resources for her upkeep.

The man responsible for the injuries should be made, by law, to pay the damages with his future earnings, perhaps in instalments, if he is capable of making money in the future.

This is indeed just compensation for the victim who has a future of need, if the man has a future of earnings.

Quah Boon Long