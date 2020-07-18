Forum: Companies should tap govt schemes to adapt to new era

It is heartening to read that more than 10,000 projects have tapped Enterprise Singapore (ESG) schemes in their growth and transformation efforts over the first half of this year (10k projects tap Enterprise S'pore schemes in first half of 2020, July 15).

Amid global supply chain disruptions and the continuing ravages of Covid-19, the business landscape has changed drastically. Many industries are upended and many more companies will go under.

It will never be business as usual again.

It is not all doom and gloom.

Companies that survive should re-evaluate their strategy and business model in the new post-Covid-19 era. They have to transform not only to survive, but also to create a new competitive edge in the new landscape accelerated by digitalisation and new technologies.

There is no better time for local companies to tap ESG's Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG), which helps companies to adopt information technology solutions to digitalise and upgrade productivity, and Enterprise Development Grant (EDG), which helps companies to grow and transform with new capabilities and expand markets overseas.

Although companies should be conserving cash during this pandemic, growth capital expenditure should be pursued to expand the business and generate more cash flow in the future.

The PSG and EDG would significantly improve the payback based on any return on investment metric and discounted cash flow analysis, and enhance value creation to the companies.

If promising businesses are currently struggling with cash flow in their operations, they should tap the Government's various schemes to tide over the difficult period, including the Enterprise Financing Scheme and the Temporary Bridging Loan Programme, while embarking on the transformation journey.

Cash flow is the lifeline of any business. Although the Government has come up with various temporary relief measures to help businesses cope with short-term cash flow problems, these measures would expire by the end of the year.

Businesses should seriously start their cash flow planning to ensure they have a strong head start once the pandemic ends.

In business, nothing beats hoping for the best while planning for the worst.

Ee Teck Siew