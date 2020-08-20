Forum: Common sense will prevail on shared paths if there are penalties

I agree with Mr Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar's views on laying down laws to force both pedestrians and cyclists to share the paths with mutual respect (Penalties the only way to harmony on shared paths, Aug 17).

While the Land Transport Authority's recent clarification is helpful (Path safety a shared responsibility, Aug 18), having penalties will help bring common sense quickly to users of shared paths.

We should not allow a small minority to disturb the harmony of the vast majority.

When I was in the Netherlands, motorists there told me that they were very afraid to go near cyclists, in case they got into an accident involving them.

The Dutch judges are very strict with motorists, unless the motorists can prove their innocence beyond a shadow of a doubt. Hence, all motorists drive very carefully near cyclists.

Similarly, all cyclists must ride very carefully near pedestrians, because in an incident, a heavier penalty is imposed on cyclists than on pedestrians.

It must be impressed upon people in Singapore that those driving bigger vehicles must bear greater responsibility on the roads or tracks.

I think if everyone is considerate and responsible, there will be great harmony on our roads and paths.

Lim Poh Seng