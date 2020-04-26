Forum: Comfort food available in grocery stores, supermarkets

I refer to Mr Thong Kok Wah's letter, "Reconsider decision to close stores that sell drinks and cakes", published on Saturday.

With regard to the writer's point about morale in Singapore dropping because of the coronavirus crisis, I would like to note that grocery stores and supermarkets are still open, supplying not just essential goods, but also comfort food such as cakes and ice cream as well as sweet drinks.

It would be a luxury to have drinks and confectionery outlets remain open amid a pandemic. While such outlets are not worker-intensive, they invite queues.

Remember, we want to restrict movement to curb the spread of the virus.

We already have an extended circuit breaker. It is more lenient than a lockdown. Be thankful.

There is really no room for complacency for we are dealing with a global pandemic.

The message is "stay safe, stay home".

Valerie Lim