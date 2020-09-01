Forum: Come up with a vision to unite citizens in a shared destiny

The good life as encapsulated by the Singapore Dream of the 1980s and 1990s - material pursuits, the five Cs - is over (What dreams for Singapore, in these gloomy times?, Aug 30).

It was made possible in large part through the ingenuity of our first-generation political and economic leadership.

Given the present-day complexities and diverse aspirations of our society, whether the fourth-generation leadership can deliver a new dream is still up in the air.

Will citizens play their part and contribute towards a new dream with the passion and commitment of the past?

We need to come up with a vision that unites citizens of this compact city state in a shared destiny.

I am optimistic our city state can ride out the challenges from Covid-19 and the economic downturn, generate the next wave of economic growth and bring about a new Singapore Dream.

Hua Tye Swee