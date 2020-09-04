Forum: Clear definition of 'Singapore core' needed

Of late, there have been frequent references, including in Parliament, to "the Singapore core". But there has been no clear definition on who comprises this group.

The release of any official data, including for daily Covid-19 cases, employment and so on puts Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) in the same category. So are we left to assume that this is the "Singapore core"?

There is a clear distinction between the two groups. Singaporeans, as most of us see it, are those born in the country or others who have decided to put their roots down here and become loyal citizens.

PRs on the other hand can be a transient group who, while enjoying the benefits of Singapore - they are only precluded from voting and buying landed property - could choose at any time to move to greener pastures. They are not committed to the survival of Singapore, whatever that may take. They should therefore be considered a distinct group in all statistics, and certainly not part of "the Singapore core".

Previous parliamentary questions put forward by Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh have sought to draw out some clarity between these two groups.

There have never been clear answers. And one can't help wondering why the Government is reluctant to draw a clear distinction and provide the information.

Statistics are there to provide the truth and accuracy of a situation - which we deserve.

Myrna Thomas