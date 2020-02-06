Forum: Cleanliness of mobile phones overlooked

Mobile phones are firmly integrated into people's lives; for many, phones are practically an appendage of their bodies.

Strangely, though, many of the people I have spoken to rarely clean their mobile phones, let alone disinfect them. I used to be like them.

It seems counterproductive to wash our hands and faces, only to risk recontaminating them immediately when using our phones a few seconds afterwards.

I've seen many notices on effective hand-washing techniques, but no mention of cleaning our mobile phones.

Would the Ministry of Health recommend regular and frequent wipe-downs of our mobile phones as part of hygiene protocol?

Yes, recommendations to disinfect our mobile phones may create issues with manufacturers' warranties, but they are minute compared with the large-scale health issue we are facing.

Perhaps mobile-phone manufacturers could even be encouraged to advise us on the most effective way to clean their products.

James Ong Shan Yee