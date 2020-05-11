Forum: Circuit breaker a good time to kick gambling habit

I enjoyed the opinion piece penned by Mr Ho Kwon Ping, founding chairman of Singapore Management University and Banyan Tree Holdings (A questioning of inequities: The legacy of Covid-19, May 2).

He presented views on how global as well as regional and domestic affairs might have changed post-Covid-19.

There were two standout segments for me: first, on our delicate co-existence with "invisible" migrant workers; and second, on concerns over complacency among the younger generation.

Other societal changes may also unfold before our eyes.

As local betting outlets have been shuttered during the circuit breaker period, I wait with bated breath to see if our national gambling rates will be brought down substantially.

Gambling is just as highly addictive as other vices and can exact a heavy price on hooked punters and their families.

It is no small issue in the Singapore context.

For those undergoing the current cold turkey treatment, my hope is that they seize this opportunity to scrutinise their finances in the light of present economic difficulties, and kick the habit for good.

Tang Kum Cheong