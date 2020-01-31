Forum: Check kids' temperatures before they board school bus

As a parent of school-going children, I must say the Ministry of Education has been doing its best to get on top of the national health situation, from tracking the students' travel plans and enforcing a leave of absence for students and staff who travelled to China in the past weeks, to daily temperature-taking. However, I think a bit more can be done.

Many students, especially from pre-schools, primary schools and special needs organisations, travel to and from school by school bus.

Would it be possible for children who travel by school bus to have their temperatures checked by an adult before they board the bus?

This would be better than having unwell children packed off to school by unwitting caretakers and travelling in an enclosed space with dozens of other children and adults on board.

Soh Siew Peng