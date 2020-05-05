Forum: Chance to make things right as planet heals from years of abuse

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many countries to be in a state of full or partial lockdown. Many production lines have stopped and workers have been made to stay at home.

Less factory production and traffic movement also mean less air pollution (Pandemic lockdowns cause record fall in emissions, but it is not all good news, May 1).

Global carbon dioxide emissions are projected to fall by roughly 2.6 billion tonnes this year, according to a report by the International Energy Agency. Many people are able to see clear skies and breathe unpolluted air for the first time in many years.

Consumption, especially of non-essential goods and services, has been curtailed. With the lockdowns, people should be grateful that they are still able to consume what they need.

I hope that after the pandemic ends, we will be able to cut down on unnecessary production and consumption of goods and services.

If not, countries in a hurry to restart their economies would boost production at an even faster rate. This would only result in a higher surge in global emissions than before, as happened in 2010 following the financial crisis.

The few months of global lockdown have enabled the planet to recuperate from the many ills caused by decades of abuse and misuse by its inhabitants. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to make things right.

I am heartened to know that some residents in the Indian state of Punjab are able to view the Himalayas for the first time in decades.

At certain beaches in Thailand that are now free of tourists, researchers have found the largest number of nests of rare leatherback sea turtles in 20 years.

These pleasant surprises are a blessing not only for us, but more importantly also for our future generations. It must not be business as usual after this crisis.

Foo Sing Kheng