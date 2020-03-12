Forum: CCAs should have competitive and recreational groups

Dr Margaret Chan's column resonated strongly with me and I urge the Ministry of Education to review and standardise the co-curricular activity (CCA) admission process in schools (Why kids shouldn't have to audition for CCAs, March 11).

I believe admission to all CCAs should be based on students' choice and interest, not on ability.

The audition or selection process should certainly apply for competitive players representing the schools in competition.

However, this process should be separate from general CCA admission.

CCAs should go back to their intent of providing all students, regardless of their ability, with an opportunity to learn a sport or skill, or nurture a particular interest.

CCA admission via audition goes against the principle of providing equal learning opportunities for children from all backgrounds in Singapore.

During my schooling years in Singapore in the 1980s, students could opt for any CCA of their choice.

Students in sporting CCAs who were gifted and talented would then be selected for the "school team", while the less talented participants continued to play the sport and hone their skills in the "non-school team" group.

I feel that schools need to revert to this old and better system - have a "recreational" group and a "competitive" group, and let students pick the CCA they like.

Wang Yi Shi (Dr)