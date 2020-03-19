Forum: Cats ideally suited for apartment living

The frustration expressed by Straits Times Facebook users is understandable (Fur flies over HDB cat ban following rule change for dogs, March 8).

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has been asking for the ban on the keeping of cats to be overturned for a few decades now, as well as actively promoting responsible pet ownership.

We acknowledge that there are errant pet owners who are not yet doing the right thing. It is vital that we motivate these people to change their approach to keeping pets.

However, the majority of people keeping cats in Housing Board flats already do so responsibly. Cats are ideally suited for apartment living, and when they are kept by responsible pet owners, they do so without causing any disturbance to neighbours.

More importantly, we will never see an end to the widespread abandonment of pet cats (ultimately becoming community cats and adding to the cat overpopulation problem) until a microchipping and registration scheme is put in place.

And this cannot occur until the ban is lifted and irresponsible owners are made accountable for their actions.

ST Facebook user Annette Elisabeth Phua raises a relevant point. The Project Adore change for dogs did not happen overnight.

It took years of lobbying and education to achieve it. What led to its implementation was a strong partnership between government and animal welfare groups, a focus on the needs and sentiments of HDB residents, especially those who do not keep pets, and the support of a responsible pet-owning community.

We are confident that with a similar approach, a change in the rule for cats can be achieved.